Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Mystic Beach is seen here on Vancouver Island near Sooke, B.C., in an undated photo. A new report says coastlines face some of the biggest risks from the impacts of climate change.

New research for the federal Treasury Board has concluded that buildings, coastlines and northern communities face the biggest risks from climate change in Canada.

In a report released Thursday, the Council of Canadian Academies has narrowed down a myriad of threats posed by climate change into the most pressing dozen — a list co-author John Leggat hopes will wake people up to the urgent need to prepare for them.

″(Most) think it’s someone else’s problem to solve,” he said. “It kind of goes to the root of the problem.”

The council is comprised of Canada’s leading academics and researchers. The report, done at the Treasury Board’s request, was conducted by experts from industry, insurance firms, engineers, sociologists and economists.

Infrastructure tops the list

Climate change is such a broad issue that it can be difficult to figure out what to do first, Leggat said, adding that the report is an attempt to do that.

“It puts it into a context of what are the top risks.”

The research narrowed down a list of 57 potential environmental effects to six, and ranked them not only by magnitude of the threat, but by the availability of remedies.

Right at the very top was infrastructure.

Heavy rains, floods or high winds are growing threats to buildings from homes to hospitals. The same extreme weather increases the chance of power outages and grid failures — even what the report calls “cascading infrastructure failures.”

Coastal communities come next. Climate change is slowly raising sea levels, making floods more common and surges heavier and more powerful.