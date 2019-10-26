Top-Rated Airbnb Rentals You Need To Book ASAP

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Why book a boring hotel room when you can sleep in a treehouse, a windmill or even a bus? Okay, stay with us here, because the latter is way cooler than it sounds. The point is, if you’re long overdue for a fall getaway, there are a ton of unique homes around the world worth visiting. For those looking to get away and get inspired, here are ten high-ranking Airbnb rentals you can book for your next vacation.
Trullo Edera in Ostuni, Italy
A trullo is a traditional Apulian dry stone hut with a conical roof. It’s quite popular in Italian communes like Ostuni. This historical hut on an elevated position offers peace, tranquillity, and a stunning view. It has one bedroom (with two beds) and one bathroom, which perfectly suits up to four guests.
The world-famous seashell house in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Located near the Cancun airport, this gated property offers a quiet escape from tourist landmarks. It has two bedrooms equipped with king size beds, two and a half bathrooms, a barbecue, a private pool, a concierge next door and, most importantly, free wifi and air conditioning. The host says the best beach is just a 15-minute golf cart ride away.
The Brandy bus in Nairobi, Kenya
This converted school bus is tucked away in the suburbs of Nairobi. It comes with plenty of outdoor seating overlooking a beautiful garden with a BBQ and outdoor fireplace. It’s 20 minutes away from the elephant orphanage and 10 minutes away from the giraffe centre, so you can see your favourite animals up close and personal.
Off-grid house in Pioneertown, California
Ever wanted to disconnect and live off the grid for a while? Well, for $588 a night you can. This four-bedroom house in the beautiful California high desert is completely powered by solar panels for energy and hot water. It’s quiet, serene and a total refuge from everyday distractions. It’s the right place to finally bang out that novel you’ve been meaning to write.
Silo studio cottage in Tyringham, Massachusetts
You’d think this cottage would be located in England but no, it’s in Massachusetts. With a 4.98 rating on Airbnb, it’s easy to see why this is a popular rental. The owners say the charming cottage once belonged to sculptor Henry Hudson Kitson. Up to two guests can come by and recharge near picturesque lily ponds and running brooks. A car is necessary; owners say the nearest grocery store is over 5 kilometres away.
Old smock windmill in Kent, England
Here’s something you can find in England, and it has a 4.99 rating. Nestled in the lovely countryside of Kent, this windmill has one bedroom and one bathroom—perfect for couples on a romantic getaway. A welcome basket including the owner’s organic chicken eggs will be given upon arrival.
Cave house in Oia, Greece
Hanging on the cliffs of the caldera is this spotless Cycladic house which used to serve as the old bakery in the settlement. There are two private terraces to this two-story home, both overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Speaking of water, there is a small caved whirlpool on the property if you’re interested in an evening dip.
Tile house in Twentynine Palms, California
This whimsical house dubs itself as “a healing, colourful environment for rejuvenating your spirit and soul.” The two-bedroom home in the middle of the desert is decked out in Mexican tile, mosaic glass, ceramics, and fused glass. Insta-worthy, isn’t it? Go alone, with a friend or your canine companion. The pet-friendly place includes a dog-door with access to a fenced yard.
Underground Hygge in Orondo, Washington
Enjoy the fresh air, orchards and view of the Columbia River from this quiet mountainside dwelling. It’s so remote that your only neighbours will be deer, rabbits and birds. It’s like a Disney movie come to life! There’s an indoor fireplace (along with central heating) you can put to good use if you visit during the winter months.
Log house in Mt. Fuji National Park, Japan
Get cozy and in tune with nature in a villa located in Mt. Fuji, about 100 kilometres southwest of Tokyo. There’s plenty to do around here besides stare out the window: you can go skiing at Fujiten Snow Resort, bathing in the Fuji Yurari Hot Spring, shopping at Gotemba Premium Outlets and golfing at one of the many courses in town. The property owner says if you’re lucky, you could even spot a bear.