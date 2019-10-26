Top-Rated Airbnb Rentals You Need To Book ASAP

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Why book a boring hotel room when you can sleep in a treehouse, a windmill or even a bus? Okay, stay with us here, because the latter is way cooler than it sounds. The point is, if you’re long overdue for a fall getaway, there are a ton of unique homes around the world worth visiting. For those looking to get away and get inspired, here are ten high-ranking Airbnb rentals you can book for your next vacation. Trullo Edera in Ostuni, Italy

Airbnb

A trullo is a traditional Apulian dry stone hut with a conical roof. It’s quite popular in Italian communes like Ostuni. This historical hut on an elevated position offers peace, tranquillity, and a stunning view. It has one bedroom (with two beds) and one bathroom, which perfectly suits up to four guests. Book here for $102 per night. The world-famous seashell house in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Airbnb

Located near the Cancun airport, this gated property offers a quiet escape from tourist landmarks. It has two bedrooms equipped with king size beds, two and a half bathrooms, a barbecue, a private pool, a concierge next door and, most importantly, free wifi and air conditioning. The host says the best beach is just a 15-minute golf cart ride away. Book here for $396 per night. The Brandy bus in Nairobi, Kenya

Airbnb

This converted school bus is tucked away in the suburbs of Nairobi. It comes with plenty of outdoor seating overlooking a beautiful garden with a BBQ and outdoor fireplace. It’s 20 minutes away from the elephant orphanage and 10 minutes away from the giraffe centre, so you can see your favourite animals up close and personal. Book here for $105 per night. Off-grid house in Pioneertown, California

Airbnb

Ever wanted to disconnect and live off the grid for a while? Well, for $588 a night you can. This four-bedroom house in the beautiful California high desert is completely powered by solar panels for energy and hot water. It’s quiet, serene and a total refuge from everyday distractions. It’s the right place to finally bang out that novel you’ve been meaning to write. Book here for $588 per night. Silo studio cottage in Tyringham, Massachusetts

Airbnb

You’d think this cottage would be located in England but no, it’s in Massachusetts. With a 4.98 rating on Airbnb, it’s easy to see why this is a popular rental. The owners say the charming cottage once belonged to sculptor Henry Hudson Kitson. Up to two guests can come by and recharge near picturesque lily ponds and running brooks. A car is necessary; owners say the nearest grocery store is over 5 kilometres away. Book here for $294 per night. Old smock windmill in Kent, England

Airbnb

Here’s something you can find in England, and it has a 4.99 rating. Nestled in the lovely countryside of Kent, this windmill has one bedroom and one bathroom—perfect for couples on a romantic getaway. A welcome basket including the owner’s organic chicken eggs will be given upon arrival. Book here for $295 per night. Cave house in Oia, Greece

Airbnb

Hanging on the cliffs of the caldera is this spotless Cycladic house which used to serve as the old bakery in the settlement. There are two private terraces to this two-story home, both overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Speaking of water, there is a small caved whirlpool on the property if you’re interested in an evening dip. Book here for $356 per night. Tile house in Twentynine Palms, California

airbnb

This whimsical house dubs itself as “a healing, colourful environment for rejuvenating your spirit and soul.” The two-bedroom home in the middle of the desert is decked out in Mexican tile, mosaic glass, ceramics, and fused glass. Insta-worthy, isn’t it? Go alone, with a friend or your canine companion. The pet-friendly place includes a dog-door with access to a fenced yard. Book here for $234 per night. Underground Hygge in Orondo, Washington

Airbnb

Enjoy the fresh air, orchards and view of the Columbia River from this quiet mountainside dwelling. It’s so remote that your only neighbours will be deer, rabbits and birds. It’s like a Disney movie come to life! There’s an indoor fireplace (along with central heating) you can put to good use if you visit during the winter months. Book here for $196 per night. Log house in Mt. Fuji National Park, Japan

Airbnb