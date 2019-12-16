’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house CRAP you forgot your kid asked Santa for “Frozen 2” everything.

If you’re still looking for 2019′s hottest toys, don’t fear. Many of this year’s most-popular gifts for kids are still available (and even on sale!) if you know where to look.

Check out the slideshow below to find a selection of this year’s top toys that you still have time to nab from Toys R Us, Indigo, Mastermind Toys, Walmart and Amazon Prime (if you’re quick).

