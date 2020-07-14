Tori Stafford’s Dad Wants People To ‘Be Kind’ For Her 20th Birthday

The Canadian Press Tori Stafford would have turned 20 on Wednesday, July 15.

Be kind. That’s the message that Rodney Stafford, whose daughter Tori would have turned 20 on July 15, wants to send to the world. In honour of Tori’s birthday, “just be kind for a day,” Stafford wrote in a widely-shared Facebook post last week. “We are asking everyone to partake in ‘Random Acts of Kindness.’ Kindness starts with one and it doesn’t cost a thing to be nice to each other!”

In 2009, eight-year-old Tori went missing while walking home from school in Woodstock, Ont. She was sexually assaulted and murdered. Her body was found three months later. “We’re so tired of having to focus on the negative with everything to do with Victoria,” Stafford told the London Free Press. “Just help us celebrate Victoria’s birthday.” Some Canadians have shared tributes to Tori on social media.

wow, she would've been 20 years old. i remember i was 16 when this happened and it shook me to my core. i'll never ever forget tori stafford. 🌻👼 https://t.co/fwK71D8tCQ — emily (@emilyfromcanada) July 13, 2020

This Wednesday, consider doing a random act of kindness in memory of Tori Stafford. ❤️ Please RT. #KindnessMatters#LDNONTpic.twitter.com/Hh1KoUF4wG — Kindness Matters (@KindnessLDNONT) July 12, 2020

One comment on Stafford’s post said Tori was “robbed of the chance to grow up and experience life. “May we never forget you,” Jordan Kent wrote. Michael Thomas Rafferty and Terri-Lynne McClintic were convicted of first-degree murder for Tori’s death and face life in prison.