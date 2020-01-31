Tories Keep Up Fundraising Dominance Despite Losing Steam In Recent Months

Justin Tang/CP Caucus members give a standing ovation to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as he delivers remarks at a caucus retreat on Parliament Hill on Jan. 24, 2020.

OTTAWA — The federal Conservative party’s fundraising machine appears to have run out of steam during the final three months of 2019, as new Elections Canada figures show the party long known for raising more than any others fell behind the governing Liberals.

Yet despite the decline, the Tories still managed to raise more during the entire year than any other party.

A drop in donations for the final quarter of 2019 was to be expected, as federal parties had spent the earlier part of the year hitting up supporters for money in the lead-up to October’s federal election.

But the decline for the Tories was particularly precipitous. The party recorded only $4.1 million in donations between October and December from 31,500 donors after raising $10.1 million from 62,000 donors between June and September.

Watch: Scheer says next 6 months about getting Tories election-ready