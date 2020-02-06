Average Toronto-Area Home Expected To Cost Buyers $900K This Year

Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images A Tridel sign is seen here as a crane works on a condo development in Toronto in 2017. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says price and sales growth could come from condos this year.

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says January home sales were up 15.4 per cent from the same month last year, while it expects home sales for the year to rise about 10 per cent overall. January saw 4,581 home sales, up from 3,968 last year, while the average sales price of $839,363 was up 12.3 per cent compared with a year earlier. Looking ahead at the year as a whole, the real estate board is forecasting about 97,000 home sales, up from 87,825 last year.