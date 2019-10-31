TORONTO — Councillors in Toronto have condemned the Quebec government’s secularism bill in the latest step of a growing movement against the controversial legislation.

A motion tabled by Toronto Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam proposes a nationwide campaign to denounce what she calls “the harmful widespread impacts of Bill 21.”

The motion adopted at a council meeting on Wednesday also encourages the federal government to condemn the law, which came into effect in June.

Watch: Trudeau says the state has no place in wardrobes of the nation