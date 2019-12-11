As end of the year lists have started trickling in, Toronto Public Library (TPL) is jumping on board, releasing their annual list of most popular books for 2019.

TPL looked at the number of times a book was borrowed and added the number of people who were waiting to get the book via library holds to calculate how popular it was this year.

The list, which includes some of 2019′s most talked-about books, includes four Canadian authors. Besides the two memoirs on the list, the other eight books are all fiction.

The top ten most popular adult books in Toronto were:

10. Normal People by Sally Rooney﻿