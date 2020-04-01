Toronto Orders Mandatory Quarantine For People With COVID-19

Cole Burston/Getty Images Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto, leaves a press briefing on the coronavirus at Queen's Park on Jan. 27, 2020 in Toronto.

TORONTO — To avoid the devastating spread of COVID-19 as seen in New York City, Toronto’s medical officer of health is using the full extent of her powers to lock down the city. On Tuesday, Dr. Eileen de Villa ordered all individuals with a positive or suspected case of COVID-19, and people who have come into close contact with them, to quarantine at home for 14 days. The order will be enforced by the city’s bylaw officers and police officers, and fines could be issued for at least the next 12 weeks.

Her unprecedented decision comes as Canada’s largest city experienced a 500 per cent increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, from 145 cases March 11 to 763 cases by March 31. The economic loss to Toronto’s retail sector, which has largely shut down in response to the pandemic, is estimated at $291 million. Fifteen nursing homes in Toronto have confirmed cases, de Villa said.

Our public health professionals believe the additional actions being announced today – locking the city down as much as the municipal government possibly can – will save lives, flatten that curve down, and bring this wave of the #COVID19 pandemic to an end as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/4zt7witqYH — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 1, 2020

“I am deeply concerned,” said de Villa at a news conference. “I realize I depict a very stark picture, but it’s one that’s honest and true and premised on the data we have in front of us. Given this is our current situation, it is my belief we must, we absolutely must implement stronger measures to avoid the types of results we are seeing in places like New York City.” New York City reported its first case March 1. One month later, there is almost 42,000 cases and 1,100 deaths — “A substantial loss of life, an overwhelmed health-care system and ... significant social and economic disruptions that are happening right now and I expect will have an impact for many weeks and months to come,” de Villa said. This order is on top of the federal government’s requirement that anyone who has travelled must also self-isolate, and the province’s emergency declaration that closed what it deemed non-essential businesses such as restaurants and bars. Watch: Canada’s streets are eerily empty during pandemic. Story continues below.

Everyone who isn’t ill, hasn’t come into close contact with COVID-19 and hasn’t travelled, is “strongly directed” to stay home except for accessing health care or medication, shopping for groceries once a week, walking dogs, or exercising while maintaining a physical distance from other people of at least two metres, de Villa said. She is calling on her provincial and federal counterparts to close even more businesses and aggressively track the contacts of people with COVID-19. Long-term care homes must also take more drastic steps to prevent visitors and group meals, and increase physical distancing, de Villa said. She strongly encouraged anyone over the age of 70 to stay home as much as possible. The city is working with homeless shelters to ensure clients sleep two metres apart, she said. “My job is to do everything we can to save lives, protect our health-care system and get our city back,” de Villa said.

Rene Johnston/Getty Images Mayor John Tory at work at Toronto City Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23, 2020.