Incel Terrorism Behind Deadly Toronto Massage Parlour Stabbing: Police

Canadian authorities said a stabbing at an erotic massage parlour that left a woman dead and another injured was an act of terrorism inspired by violent misogynist ideology.

A 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released because he’s a minor, was charged with murder and attempted murder after the Feb. 24 stabbing at Crown Spa in Toronto. Police updated his charges on Tuesday to include a terrorism charge.

The attack “was inspired by the Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremist (IMVE) movement commonly known as INCEL,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Toronto Police Service said in a joint statement. “As a result, federal and provincial Attorney Generals have consented to commence terrorism proceedings, alleging that the murder was terrorist activity … and the attempted murder was terrorist activity.”

The term “incel” is internet shorthand for “involuntarily celibate.” It has become the basis for online communities of men who express violent thoughts about women who won’t have sex with them, among other perceived slights.

Det. Paul Worden of the Toronto police homicide squad told CTV News Toronto that the boy was part of an incel extremist movement online.