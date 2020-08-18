Islamic Organizations Call For Police Action After 6 Attacks On Mosque in 3 Months

Muslim Association of Canada/Twitter A broken window at Masjid Toronto on Adelaide St.

Toronto police need to do more to protect Muslim communities after several recent attacks on a mosque that are not being investigated as hate crimes, Islamic organizations say. Masjid Toronto in the city’s downtown has been the site of six attacks in the past three months. These attacks have included break-ins, broken windows and racist graffiti on windows and walls. On Monday, someone broke the mosque’s windows.

Masjid Toronto has been subject to a sixth attack in 3 months. We call on Interim @jamesramertps and @TPSOperations to address these attacks and further investigate these hate incidents and Islamophobic acts towards our community.https://t.co/fLV1Vr5Jsrpic.twitter.com/u453hcxQwB — Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) (@MACNational) August 17, 2020

The windows had just been fixed, and now will be repaired for the third time in three weeks, the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) said in a statement posted to its website. “These incidents are now occurring at a frightening rate and we cannot accept to wait any longer for police action,” the organization said. The MAC is calling for authorities to “step up” to offer the necessary protection right now, adding that the attacks are meant to intimidate the Muslim community at one of Toronto’s most-visited mosques. Toronto police spokesperson Jenifferjit Sidhu confirmed police are aware of four reports of mischief at two Toronto mosques since the beginning of June. All have been investigated and none are believed to be hate motivated, she said.

... we have not yet been given any indication about what's going to be done to securitize and to protect this mosque ... Mustafa Farooq

Sidhu said a man was arrested for an incident on July 29 in which he allegedly threw a brick through one of the mosque’s windows. She also said there is no police report for the most recent alleged incident. Mustafa Farooq, the CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, told HuffPost Canada the police’s process of investigating the attacks “doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.” He said the current understanding is that police ruled out a hate crime days after the first suspect was identified, which is “problematic.” “Most importantly, these attacks keep happening, and we have not yet been given any indication about what’s going to be done to securitize and to protect this mosque from continuing to face attacks,” Farooq said.

The role of police in society and their relationship to marginalized communities has spurred renewed questions after several recent high-profile police killings and police-involved deaths of Black, Indigenous and racialized Canadians and Americans. Farooq said over-policing, such as police being violent toward racialized communities, and under-policing are “similar sides of the same coin.” “When racialized communities raise concerns around how police, in general, use violence and coercive methods inappropriately motivated by racial animus or implicit biases, there’s a discursive connection to that and under-policing, where police agencies are less concerned around racialized communities and their protection,” he said. “I’m not saying that the Toronto Police Services cares less about Masjid Toronto. But what I’m saying is that the current approach is insufficient — dramatically insufficient.” He said he wants to see a clear plan from police to provide protection and ultimately stop the attacks.

I was horrified to learn of another attack on Masjid Toronto. This is the 6th incident in 3 months - it must end.



There’s no place for these disgusting actions and behaviour. We will find who’s responsible and get justice for all those affected.



We stand with your community. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 18, 2020