TORONTO — The country’s largest and arguably one of its noisiest cities could become just a little quieter if a new enforcement campaign aimed at muffling some of the worst offenders proves successful. Toronto police have begun tackling noise pollution from those cars and motorcycles whose deafening roars are not only annoying, but, according to science, potentially harmful. “My wife has explained this many times to me as being simply an outcropping of the inadequacies that certain people feel — mostly men — who drive these cars around,” Mayor John Tory quipped in announcing the campaign. “I will go no further than that.”

NurPhoto via Getty Images A busy intersection in Toronto.

Either way, Tory said such “inconsiderate conduct” has no place in the city and is “indefensible.” According to the World Health Organization, noise is an underestimated threat that can cause a number of short- and long-term health problems. Besides causing annoyance, research indicates the negative effects go further, including in the most extreme cases by damaging hearing. “Excessive noise seriously harms human health and interferes with people’s daily activities at school, at work, at home and during leisure time,” the health organization says. “It can disturb sleep, cause cardiovascular and psychophysiological effects, reduce performance and provoke annoyance responses and changes in social behaviour.” Watch: Why Noise Pollution Is More Dangerous Than We Think. Story continues below.

While Tory said residents know they aren’t living in Algonquin Provincial Park, many of them complain about noise — especially when it comes to vehicles that have been modified or are used in a way to create ear-splitting or headache-inducing roars. “Loud and excessive noise can be characterized as noise that is a nuisance to the general public, taking into consideration the nature, location, time and proximity of the source to residents and members of the public,” the city said in a statement. “Examples may include a loud auto stereo or car, truck or motorcycle exhaust emitting sound to the extent it disturbs patrons at a restaurant, nearby residents or other motorists.” Various provincial and city bylaws are designed to provide enforcement officers with the tools to curb noise pollution. Those include limits or bans on vehicle horns and alarms, loud mufflers or exhausts, engine revving, squealing tires, or “general” noise.

Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images Toronto Police officer pulls over drivers and issues a ticket on Nov. 20, 2018.

During the week of June 29 to July 5, police handed out 44 noise tickets across the city. Last year, officers issued 281 citations for having an improper muffler, 319 due to alarms or sirens, 417 for revving engines or squealing tires, and another 76 under municipal noise-bylaw enforcement, police said. The city is also considering using the audio equivalent of red-light cameras, Tory said, such as those used in Edmonton to crack down on noise scofflaws. Toronto’s bylaw essentially bars anyone from making a noise likely to disturb the quiet, peace, rest, enjoyment, comfort or convenience of others. Notwithstanding, the number of complaints reached 12,974 last year, up from 11,297 in 2015, according to city figures.