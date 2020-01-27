COLE BURSTON via Getty Images Travellers are seen wearing masks at the international arrivals area at Toronto Pearson airport in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2020.

TORONTO — Public health officials in Ontario are reporting a second presumptive case of the new coronavirus. They say the wife of the man who became the first case of the illness in Canada has also tested positive for the virus. The province says the woman has been in self-isolation since arriving in Toronto with her husband last week. Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said Monday the woman tested positive for the virus at Ontario’s public health laboratory. “We are working alongside Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with the individual during their self-isolation period,” Williams said in a statement. “Given the fact that she has been in self-isolation, the risk to Ontarians remains low.”

The province is expected to provide an update on the situation at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Public health officials have said the woman’s husband, a man in his 50s, had been showing mild symptoms on his flight from Guangzhou, China, to Toronto. They’ve since been reaching out to those aboard the China Southern Airlines flight who sat within two metres of the man. Canada’s chief public health officer has said she believes there will be more cases “imported into Canada” because of global flight patterns, but she notes there’s little risk of becoming infected here. Dr. Theresa Tam also said she expects to receive official confirmation Monday from Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Lab that the man’s illness is indeed the new coronavirus. The diagnosis is “presumptive” until that lab finds the same positive results as the tests conducted in Toronto. Watch: Canadian health officials say the country is on alert for potential coronavirus cases. Story continues below.