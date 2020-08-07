Toronto Public Health Takes Aim At Ontario’s Back-To-School Plan

Getty Images Two young students run in a school hallway in this undated stock photo. Masks are not mandatory for children from kindergarten to Grade 3 in Ontario.

Toronto Public Health is calling on the city’s public school board to implement smaller class sizes in its reopening plan.

In a letter to the Toronto District School Board, the public health body says it’s concerned about the risk of COVID-19 spreading if class sizes aren’t reduced.

It also says smaller class sizes are particularly important from kindergarten to Grade 3, where masks aren’t mandatory and physical distancing will be vital.