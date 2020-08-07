NEWS
08/07/2020 11:01 EDT

Toronto Public Health Takes Aim At Ontario’s Back-To-School Plan

Smaller class sizes are needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the public health body says.

  • The Canadian Press
Two young students run in a school hallway in this undated stock photo. Masks are not mandatory for children from kindergarten to Grade 3 in Ontario. 

Toronto Public Health is calling on the city’s public school board to implement smaller class sizes in its reopening plan.

In a letter to the Toronto District School Board, the public health body says it’s concerned about the risk of COVID-19 spreading if class sizes aren’t reduced.

It also says smaller class sizes are particularly important from kindergarten to Grade 3, where masks aren’t mandatory and physical distancing will be vital.

The health authority says teachers would be able to better control classes and prevent crowding in hallways if class sizes are reduced.

Ontario’s school re-opening plan does not include the reduction of class sizes for students from kindergarten to Grade 8.

Premier Doug Ford has faced criticism over the government’s plan, which opponents have described as underfunded and unsafe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.

