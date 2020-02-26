Toronto Police Make Arrests While Clearing Disruptive Rail Protest

Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press A GO Transit train is seen here in 2016 as it travels through southern Ontario. Passenger train service has been hampered by demonstrations across the province.

Toronto police say they have made three arrests after a protest emerged Tuesday evening in the city’s west end as part of ongoing demonstrations in support of a British Columbia First Nation.

Police say in a tweet this morning that officers provided protesters with an injunction and began moving them from rail tracks.

They say most were co-operative, but “arrests were made when necessary.”

The blockade threatened to delay morning commutes west of the city, but police say the rail line has been cleared.

Police say they were called to the demonstration Tuesday to keep the peace and limit disruption to “critical infrastructure.”