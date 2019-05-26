Claus Andersen via Getty Images Fred VanVleet of the Raptors, left, faces off against Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks during Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final at Scotiabank Arena on May 25, 2019 in Toronto.

Now that the Toronto Raptors are about to face off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals, everyone is trying to figure out what got them there. Is this the work of star player Kawhi Leonard alone? Did Drake help or harm?

Or was it the babies?

The idea that newborns might have contributed to the Raptors’ history-making entry into the final round started right after the team won Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Point guard Fred VanVleet, who didn’t have a great playoff performance up to that point, was suddenly playing better than ever: he scored 13 points in Game 4 on Tuesday, and 21 points on Thursday, all three-pointers.

Naturally, reporters asked what changed. His answer: the birth of his son, Fred Jr., days earlier on May 20.

He explained his girlfriend Shontai Neal’s due date was May 31, but their daughter came two weeks early. They knew the baby was coming “any day now.”