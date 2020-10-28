Could the Raptors play from somewhere other than Toronto next season?

It’s not impossible, considering ongoing restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border. While the NBA is working to sort out how the next season of professional basketball will be played, a certain U.S. mayor is already putting in a bid for the Raptors to come to his city.

It might mean changing the slogan from “we the north,” however, to “we the midwest” when the new season kicks off in late December.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas made a bilingual plea on Twitter Tuesday for the Raptors to make the move to Missouri, suggesting the team would feel right at home in the cold there.