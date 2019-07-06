Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images Kawhi Leonard at the Raptors victory parade in Toronto last month.

Well, the wait is over. After leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship, Kawhi Leonard has decided to leave the team to join the Los Angeles Clippers, according to reports. It seems like Toronto’s efforts to woo him simply weren’t enough to overcome his desire to play in his home city. Naturally, fans reacted to the news with a lot of sadness.

Waking up to the news. My heart sank for a minute, but the memories of witnessing my hometown team’s historic championship run will last a lifetime. #ThankYouKawhi — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 6, 2019

Waking up and seeing he signed with the Clippers. I understand though and still appreciate what he did for Toronto.#byeKawhi#ThankYouKawhipic.twitter.com/V9eOGU25z9 — Andrew Robert (@ndrrew) July 6, 2019

We didn't get the chips with the dip. Kawhi got the chip and he dipped.



Dude is still gonna get a standing ovation next year when Clippers roll through Jurassic Park. #byeKawhi — Patrick Tomasso (@imPatrickT) July 6, 2019

The difference of Kawhi leaving Toronto vs someone leaving any other nba team, an entire country feels the pain instead of just a city. Canada is in mourning today 🇨🇦#Kawhi#byeKawhi — Karen Faulkner (@KarenLeeF) July 6, 2019

But they also thanked Leonard for everything he did for the Raptors during his short time with the organization.

Me to 8 y.o: ‘So Kawhi is going to the Clippers.’

My son: ‘What?! But his team needs him.’

Me: ‘Do you know why he’s leaving?’

8 y.o: ‘His family lives there.’

Me: ‘How do you feel about him leaving?

Him: ‘I’m happy for him. He gets to spend more time with them.’ #ThankYouKawhi❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdXdTHnNeL — nam kiwanuka (@namshine) July 6, 2019

Kawhi never asked to be in Toronto.

Kawhi never wanted to play in Toronto.

He made the most of his time, and poured every ounce of his being into the team during his short tenure. Now, all hes doing is continuing his career the way he initially planned.

Respect.#ThankYouKawhi — ty (@Ieafsdiehard) July 6, 2019

My thought of the day: Thanks Kawhi Leonard for leading the Raptors to there first ever NBA Championship. All the best with your new team the L.A. Clippers. #byeKawhi — Scott Wigner (@THEScottVigne) July 6, 2019

For these moments, for this shot, for this chip, Canada will always be grateful. You’ve brought more than we could even ask for. Thank you Kawhi, all the best in SoCal❤️ #KingInTheNorth#ThankYouKawhipic.twitter.com/g32ah7Kccn — Simon Riopel (@sim_rip) July 6, 2019

Some pretty funny jokes were also made.

Like The Littlest Hobo, Kawhi came to the @Raptors and helped them get to where they needed to be.

On this stop, he’s made new friends.

Now it’s tomorrow, and he’s moving on. #ThankYouKawhipic.twitter.com/L20FT0sFE7 — Laurie Gilbert (@the_laurie_g) July 6, 2019

Recap of the Kawhi Leonard era in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/9CMgM6ixhB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 6, 2019

Masai hitting up derozan after the kawhi trade pic.twitter.com/ERSGWZJybv — Jax Teller (@KhalidBerjak) July 6, 2019

To pour some salt in the wound, Danny Green also announced he wouldn’t be back with the Raptors. He revealed his intentions to join the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after the reports about Leonard’s decision became public. Fans weren’t exactly happy about that either.

Thank you @DGreen_14 for a great season @Raptors. So sad to see you go but happy for your next adventure. #ThankYouDannypic.twitter.com/Gx6XOdWI4R — Rowena Gabriel (@RowenaGabriel11) July 6, 2019

Thank you @DGreen_14 you were originally the “other guy” in the Kawhi trade. But now all of Canada knows you as the greatest three point shooter we ever had. Thanks for bringing home our first chip. Good luck with the Lakers next year #ThankYouDanny we will miss you pic.twitter.com/tOyx1uwG9I — NBA CHAMPIONS #WeTheNorth (@Zach_Armel) July 6, 2019

Also, let’s not forget about Danny Green. He was a fan favourite in TO and I know the city and the country is going to miss him like crazy. I know I will. #ThankYouDanny — Rachel (@RachelPrazak) July 6, 2019

Danny, Thank you for everything you did for us and the city, your forever a Raps legend. The love for your podcasts doesn’t change - Genuinely happy for you, LA got a good one 👌🏻🔥 #moneymanfrom3ptland#thankyoudanny@DGreen_14@GreenRoomInsidehttps://t.co/jRr8HGcfT2 — Chris Howard (@cjhoward88) July 6, 2019

On Saturday morning, #ThankYouKawhi, #ThankYouDanny and #byeKawhi were all trending on Twitter in Canada. Leonard, Green and the rest of this season’s Raptors gave it their all and walked away with a championship trophy that Toronto and the rest of Canada isn’t likely to ever forget. So for that, I guess all we can do is wish them luck and say thank you. And maybe check on Drake to see if he’s doing OK. But all in all, the Raptors will be fine, fans say. A team is more than just one or two players, after all.

The Toronto Raptors will be fine, by the way.



Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet for the future. A ton of money coming off the books at the end of next season.



Masai Ujiri is still in charge.



Oh, and they’re the reigning NBA champions. So that’s fun. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) July 6, 2019

TORONTO.



We are STILL a city of CHAMPIONS, and we deserve to hold our heads high into the next season. We have a strong young core that is ready to take the reigns of our franchise and our leader @Klow7.



Trust in the process. Trust in Masai. Trust in your Raptors! #WeTheNorth — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 6, 2019

Raptors had a 77% (17-5) win rate without Kawhi this year, They were a 60 win team in 2018, their future is Vanvleet, Sikam and Anunoby, they still have Lowry and Gasol, their led by Masai Ujiri and coached by Nick Nurse, Toronto has an amazing future#NBAtwitter #ThankYouKawhi — Jay (@JayOnSports) July 6, 2019

And hey, when Leonard and Green have games in Toronto next season, we can be sure to give them a hero’s welcome.