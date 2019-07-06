Well, the wait is over. After leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship, Kawhi Leonard has decided to leave the team to join the Los Angeles Clippers, according to reports.
It seems like Toronto’s efforts to woo him simply weren’t enough to overcome his desire to play in his home city.
Naturally, fans reacted to the news with a lot of sadness.
But they also thanked Leonard for everything he did for the Raptors during his short time with the organization.
Some pretty funny jokes were also made.
To pour some salt in the wound, Danny Green also announced he wouldn’t be back with the Raptors. He revealed his intentions to join the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after the reports about Leonard’s decision became public.
Fans weren’t exactly happy about that either.
On Saturday morning, #ThankYouKawhi, #ThankYouDanny and #byeKawhi were all trending on Twitter in Canada.
Leonard, Green and the rest of this season’s Raptors gave it their all and walked away with a championship trophy that Toronto and the rest of Canada isn’t likely to ever forget.
So for that, I guess all we can do is wish them luck and say thank you. And maybe check on Drake to see if he’s doing OK. But all in all, the Raptors will be fine, fans say. A team is more than just one or two players, after all.
And hey, when Leonard and Green have games in Toronto next season, we can be sure to give them a hero’s welcome.
