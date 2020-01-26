Toronto Raptors Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images DeMar DeRozan, then a player for the Toronto Raptors, with Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 7, 2015.

The Toronto Raptors paid tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant on Sunday, during a game that started just hours after the announcement that Bryant, 41, had been killed in a helicopter crash. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was one of eight other people killed, according to The New York Times. The team was in Texas to play against the San Antonio Spurs. Some fans were surprised the game wasn’t cancelled, given the shock of the news and the clear distress it caused many players.

you got players crying on the sidelines and on the court .@NBA cancel the damn games — sarah (@sarahmazing) January 26, 2020

For the @NBA to not cancel all games today is an absolute shame. The guys playing today competed day in and day out against Kobe, idolized him and were even friends with him. I can’t imagine what they are going through. — Hammy 💭 (@kadenscheer) January 26, 2020

What a difficult game to watch. You can obviously tell these players and fans are hurting. Can’t believe the NBA didn’t cancel these games. — monika markovinovic (@heyitsmonika) January 26, 2020

The game started on a sombre note, with both teams and the crowd participating in a moment of silence. Before they started playing, former Raptor DeMar DeRozan, who now plays for the Spurs, was spotted hugging former teammates Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet. DeRozan grew up in Los Angeles and often spoke about how he idolized Bryant, whom the former Raptor said was his favourite player as a child. “I watched every single thing that Kobe did, every game, every move,” he told Sports Illustrated in 2017. “He always gave me advice here and there and even the smallest things stuck with me.” DeRozan was also known for wearing Kobe Bryant’s brand of sneakers, and even got a pair named after him in 2018.

DeMar with Fred, Norm and Kyle got me. pic.twitter.com/DSsUtJCZwb — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) January 26, 2020

At the beginning of the game, both the Raptors and the Spurs let the shot clock run out for a total of 24 seconds to honour Bryant. 24 was his jersey number for much of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The crowd, as well as the benched players and the coaches and officials, clearly recognized the tribute, and many fans broke out in chants of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!”

Pausing to remember a great one, gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/YOAIkldiX4 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 26, 2020

Later in the evening, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics did the same thing. News is still emerging about the helicopter crash, which occurred in the L.A. neighbourhood of Calabasas Sunday. Bryant won two Olympic gold medals for basketball. He’s an 18-time NBA All-Star, and was named league MVP in 2008. He was accused of rape in 2003, by a 19-year-old hotel employee. The case was later settled out of court. Many NBA players aired their distress at Bryant’s death, including former Raptors player Vince Carter and retired Canadian player Steve Nash. Toronto basketball ambassador Drake chimed in too.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

🙏🏽🤦🏽‍♂️ RIP to a legend smh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

My heart is broken for Kobe and his family. I’ll never forget the battles but what I really admired was the father he was to his girls. Rest In Peace old friend with your angel Gianna 💔 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020