Basketball fans would have understood if Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry retaliated for being shoved by a spectator during Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.
But he remained composed, and went on to help his team win the match.
So why did Lowry keep his cool when so many others might not? Because he’s a damn good dad, is why.
“There were plenty of fans and kids in the world watching this game. And me being a grown man, having kids myself... I’m a grown man, and my kids could always go back and see that,” he told reporters on Thursday.
Lowry said he wanted to set a good example for his young fans as well. You can watch the clip in the video above.
“Understand that I have two young children and being able to hold myself to a certain standard, which I do, I hold myself to a high, high standard. And I have to make sure that I uphold that.”
And in a true dad moment, Lowry called the incident “bull crap.”
Warriors’ part-owner reprimanded
In Wednesday’s game, Lowry dove into a row of courtside seats in an effort to save a loose ball.
Mark Stevens, a Warriors’ investor and a member of the team’s executive board, was identified as the spectator who pushed Lowry. Stevens has been banned from the NBA for one year and was fined $500,000.
Watch: Kyle Lowry shoved by Warriors’ part-owner. Story continues after video.
Lowry said Stevens also said some “vulgar” things, later confirming to a reporter that he was told to “go blank yourself” multiple times.
The Raptors lead the series 2-1 going into Friday’s Game 4 at Oracle Arena.
With files from the Associated Press