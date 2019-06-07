Basketball fans would have understood if Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry retaliated for being shoved by a spectator during Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.

But he remained composed, and went on to help his team win the match.

So why did Lowry keep his cool when so many others might not? Because he’s a damn good dad, is why.

“There were plenty of fans and kids in the world watching this game. And me being a grown man, having kids myself... I’m a grown man, and my kids could always go back and see that,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Lowry said he wanted to set a good example for his young fans as well. You can watch the clip in the video above.