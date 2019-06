Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019.

The North has conquered.

The Toronto Raptors grabbed the NBA championship on Thursday night, the first Canadian team in history to do so, after finishing off Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors by a nail-biting score of 114-110.

This is the first time the team has held an NBA championship title since they were founded in 1995.

More to come.