Toronto Prepares For Pandemonium As Raptors Inch Closer To 1st NBA Title

Cole Burston via Getty Images Raptors fans are expected to flood Jurassic Park and city streets for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Monday in Toronto.

TORONTO — As excitement builds across Canada for a game that could win the Toronto Raptors their first NBA Championship on Monday, officials are asking fans to be on their best behaviour as Toronto prepares for crowds to flood the city’s downtown core.

Crowd control is top of mind for city staff, the Toronto Police Service and the Toronto Transit Commission, which are working in tandem with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Raptors.

Police are asking Raptors fans to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors responsibly, noting that officers will be stationed throughout the city.

“We would like to remind the public to make decisions that do not impact their own safety or that of others when gathering to enjoy the game celebrations,” spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante said in an email.

Raptors fans were lining for a spot at Jurassic Park days before Game 5 on Monday.