Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press Toronto Raptors fans cheer on Canada's only NBA team at Rogers Square in Halifax on June 10, 2019. Game 6 of the NBA Finals takes place Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

TORONTO — Fans from coast to coast are gearing up for the Toronto Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday as the team takes a second shot at clinching the championship.

The Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series after losing by a single point on Monday.

If Toronto wins, the team will secure the title for the first time in franchise history.

The team is in Oakland, Calif., for the game, but city officials aren’t expecting that to dampen the party at Jurassic Park, the outdoor fanzone beside Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

The city will shut down several nearby streets in anticipation of an overflow crowd.

