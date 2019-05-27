By Andrew Zuber, Yahoo Canada Sports
The NBA finals start on Thursday in Toronto, and Raptors fever is spreading throughout the city, including the Ontario legislature.
Fans were dancing in the streets when the Raptors clinched their spot Saturday and on Monday, with the smoke cleared from the party, it was time for those who are never shy to jump on whatever makes them look most popular: politicians!
A number of MPPs went to work at Queen’s Park with their Raptors gear on.
If you’re a fan of the “jersey over the dress shirt” look, do we ever have a thread of photographs for you.
Starting us off is Roman Baber, of the Progressive Conservatives.
Can’t quite make out the number on the jersey, but it looks close enough to #55 for us to guess he’s wearing a Rafael Araujo throwback. If you woke up today thinking “I bet I don’t see a conservative politician in a Hoffa jersey,” you were dead wrong.
Up next is Wayne Gates of the NDP.
We’re not afraid to say that Wayne is absolutely killing it, out here looking like Ned Flanders in a Kyle Lowry purple throwback. The tie is even pretty close to matching.
Kevin Yarde in the background appears to also be rocking a Lowry in red with no tie. Relaxed yet focused.
We swing back to the PCs, for Stan Cho.
Cho elects to keep his suit jacket over his jersey, but we can pretty safely presume that’s a Vince Carter No. 15 poking out the front. Perhaps the blazer is there to safe keep anyone who wants to point out that people hated Vince after he left, though Cho could maybe pass it off as an Amir Johnson jersey when pressed.
To keep things even, here’s the Ontario NDP’s Suze Morrison.
Suze: Absolutely.
Where the other MPPs fall back on shirt sleeves and keeping it otherwise business-as-usual with their dress shirts, Morrison has co-ordinated this jersey with her dress choice and it gives off the impression that this is someone who just straight up wore a Raptors jersey to work. Have to respect the dedication.
Not everyone is a “full jersey” type of person, so we must acknowledge that a few people showed up in Raptors T-shirts as well.
No real compliments to hand out here. Those shirts were very clearly free. Kudos to wearing it to work, we guess, but it doesn’t scream “lifelong fan” in the same way as owning a jersey from the purple era.
Thank you to HuffPost Canada reporter Emma Paling for the photo thread, and thank you to the Ontario politicians for never missing an opportunity to appear as close to “normal people” as they can.