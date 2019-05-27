By Andrew Zuber, Yahoo Canada Sports

The NBA finals start on Thursday in Toronto, and Raptors fever is spreading throughout the city, including the Ontario legislature.

Fans were dancing in the streets when the Raptors clinched their spot Saturday and on Monday, with the smoke cleared from the party, it was time for those who are never shy to jump on whatever makes them look most popular: politicians!

A number of MPPs went to work at Queen’s Park with their Raptors gear on.

If you’re a fan of the “jersey over the dress shirt” look, do we ever have a thread of photographs for you.