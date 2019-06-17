Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Raptors fans are photographed cheering for their team at Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 13, 2019.

TORONTO — Throngs of fans are expected to line the streets of Toronto Monday as the city celebrates its first major professional sports championship in more than 25 years. Toronto Mayor John Tory has declared Monday “We The North Day” in the city, a tribute to the slogan of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors. A parade and rally to mark the team’s historic win over the Golden State Warriors is set to get underway at 10 a.m. ET and wind its way through the downtown to Toronto’s city hall.

Happy #WeTheNorthDay! Thousands of fans already in Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate our NBA championship winning @Raptors! #WeTheNorth#WeTheChampionspic.twitter.com/HyAlLEWdTk — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 17, 2019

The Raptors will travel the parade route in open-air double-decker buses with the Larry O’Brien trophy in tow, according to team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. A parade-viewing party is also planned in a nearby park to relieve congestion along the route. An hour-long rally will follow at Nathan Phillips Square, the large public square in front of city hall, complete with a fly-by from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds demonstration team. Watch: A Toronto MP leads a Raptors cheer in the House of Commons. Story continues below.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told reporters at a news conference Sunday that he was excited to revel in the day’s festivities. “I’m just looking forward to enjoying this moment with the city and with the people here who have been itching for this for so long,” he said. “To finally be able to deliver is pretty special.” Raptors coach Nick Nurse added that the city’s excitement has been a sight to behold. “I stopped at one place on the way home last night and the whole place went crazy when I walked in the door,” he said of his return home on Saturday. “It’s awesome, it’s exciting, the people waiting at the airport last night. I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like tomorrow. “I think again, there’s a lot of specialness to it because it’s the first one, the way that Canadians went about this and how much they supported the team.”