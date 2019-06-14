Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press Raptors fans react with elation in Toronto's Jurassic Park as the Dinos defeated the Golden State Warriors during Game 6 of NBA Finals to win the NBA title on June 13, 2019.

The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time ever, which means it’s finally time to plan the parade.

In a Friday news release, the Raptors said the parade will begin Monday at 10 a.m. ET. at the Princes’ Gates at Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto. It will continue eastward on Lakeshore Boulevard to York Street, where it will then turn left to head north on University before entering Nathan Phillips Square on Queen Street, which is where city hall and the Toronto sign are located.

The parade will lead the team to a celebration rally at the downtown destination from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The organization said there will be open-air double decker buses to transport members of the team. The world-famous Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy will be there for all the action.