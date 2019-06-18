Raptors Parade Shooting Suspect Being Sought By Toronto Police

Toronto police are still looking for a suspect after Monday’s shooting that sent dozens scurrying for cover during a celebration for the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA win.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said three people were arrested and charged with firearm-related offences following the incident, which sent four to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He said police had recovered two guns related to the shooting and were still looking for a third firearm as the investigation continued.

“Our hope is to get everybody that was involved in this incident to bring them before the judicial system, so we are not near where we want to be right now,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We are looking for a firearm that we know was definitely shot at that location.”