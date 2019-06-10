If You Don’t Already, This Fan-Made Raptors Trailer Will Make You Believe

The Toronto Raptors’ historic run has been many things — dramatic, nerve-wracking, inspiring and awe-inducing. And a new video shared ahead of the climatic Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors captures all of those emotions through the eyes of a kid on a basketball court.

The video is basically the trailer for the Raptors 2019 playoffs origin story feature film we all want and need. It features a young basketball player — who bears more than a passing resemblance to Raptors star Kawhi Leonard — getting on the subway at Toronto’s Dundas West station with a basketball.

“What makes a champion?” the voiceover asks. “Is it dreaming big? Or the determination to keep on going?”

The video cuts between the young player on an outdoor court driving for the basket and footage of Leonard’s infamous, super-hero-worthy shot from Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s got all of the warm, fuzzy sports production cliches — the black and white footage, the dramatic voiceover, the epic moment of anticipation as the ball bounces momentarily on the rim before plunging in. If you aren’t already on the Raptors bandwagon, this will to get you there.