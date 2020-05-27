Rich Torontonians Eyeing An Exodus From City After Pandemic: Agency

JHVEPhoto via Getty Images Bracebridge, Ont., a town in the "cottage country" north of Toronto, is seen in this stock photo taken Oct. 15, 2016.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world earlier this year, news reports emerged that many rich people were fleeing dense cities for the perceived safety of suburbia or the countryside. Now, some observers say that trend could become permanent. In Toronto, the centre of Canada’s second-worst COVID-19 outbreak, the wealthy are turning their attention to the Muskoka region, the cottage country north of the city, said Max Hahne, a Collingwood, Ont.-based real estate agent at high-end agency Engel & Volkers. And it’s not out of some sudden interest in weekend getaways ― these people are looking to resettle permanently, Hahne says. Watch: Pandemic prompts tech workers to flee Silicon Valley for mellower pastures. Story continues below.

The pandemic has been “a wake-up call for homeowners, not just like, ‘where do I want to live,’ but ‘how do I want to live?’” Hahne said in an interview with HuffPost Canada earlier this month. He said interest has “spiked” since April, with much of it concentrated in high-end housing ― properties above $1.5 million. “I’m locked down here on my farm, getting calls and emails from people sitting outside a property,” he said, a phenomenon he attributed to “lockdown fatigue.” It’s hard to tell at this point whether the trend Hahne sees anecdotally is playing itself out. But the latest sales numbers from the Lakelands Association of Realtors, which covers a large part of cottage country, show the real estate market in the region is more active than the one in Toronto. While Greater Toronto home sales fell 67 per cent in April, the first full month of the lockdown, they fell a relatively mild 46 per cent in cottage country. And prices seem to be holding up better as well.

Canadian Real Estate Association The median house price in cottage country north of Toronto took a slight dip in March of this year, as the pandemic lockdown began.

The market “is dropping off the cliff fast, but when it starts to recover, I think we’re going to see a spike in (the third and fourth quarter) and maybe sooner, because I’m noticing this lockdown fatigue.” Hahne sees moving out of the city as a broader trend he thinks we will likely see in the coming years, helped along by the fact many companies are now switching to working from home, either partially or fully, on a permanent basis. “Now I think you’re going to find more people moving to Collingwood (a cottage-country town) because their companies will allow it, and they have the tools, and they are comfortable using the tools.” In the U.S., the trend is evident not only among the wealthy ― the New York Times, for instance, reported that as many as 40 per cent of the people in Manhattan’s wealthiest areas appear to have fled the city during the pandemic ― but also among youth.