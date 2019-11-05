Toronto House Prices Accelerate As Supply Dwindles

jimfeng via Getty Images Condo towers flank the construction site of CIBC Square in downtown Toronto, Sept. 24, 2018.

TORONTO ― The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) says home sales rose 14 per cent in October compared with a year earlier even as prices rose.

The board says there were 8,491 sales in the Greater Toronto Area in the month, up from 7,448 sales in October, 2018.

“A strong regional economy obviously fuels population growth. All of these new households need a place to live and many have the goal of purchasing a home,” TREB president Michael Collins said in a statement.

“The problem is that the supply of available listings is actually dropping, resulting in tighter market conditions and accelerating price growth.”

