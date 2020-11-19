Toronto Catholic School Worker Dies From COVID-19

Google Maps St. Francis de Sales Catholic School in Toronto is seen here in 2014. The Toronto Catholic District School Board website says a student at this elementary school also has COVID-19.

TORONTO — An education worker at a Toronto school has died from COVID-19. The child and youth worker was employed with the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCSDB) at the St. Francis De Sales School, officials said. Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce offered his condolences Wednesday to the school community. “Sending strength and prayers to TCDSB,” Lecce said in a tweet. “We must do everything we can to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents education workers across Ontario, said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the worker’s death. Brendan Browne, the school board’s director of education, issued his “heartfelt condolences” to the staff member’s family and the school community. Toronto Public Health declined to provide details on where the education worker may have contracted the virus. “While we appreciate the desire for more information, we must balance the public health reason to release the information requested and this individual and their family’s right to the protection of personal health information and right to privacy,” said Dr. Vinita Dubey, the city’s associate medical officer of health. St. Francis De Sales School is near the Toronto intersection of Jane Street and Finch Avenue, which has some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the city. City data indicates that the area of Black Creek — north of Jane Street and a block away from the school — has 846 cases per 100,000 people. Glenfield-Jane Heights, where the school is located, has 512 cases per 100,000 people. The school board website’s list of active cases said that as of Tuesday, a student at the elementary school also has COVID-19.