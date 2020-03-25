But unlike most in the workforce, sex workers in Canada don’t get a safety net when their workplace shuts down.

BC health official just called on massage & tattoo parlours to close in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Sex Work in Canada & Beyond (@CanadianSexPro) March 21, 2020

The nature of their work means workers may not be eligible for the federal government’s pandemic relief benefit nor employment insurance (EI).

Asian migrant workers in particular are experiencing coronavirus-related racism, according to Elene Lam. The founder of Butterfly, a sex work advocacy organization for migrants in Canada, says massage parlour workers have told her they’re getting prejudiced treatment.

“The virus is being seen as a Chinese virus, there was bullying... [someone told me] ‘You should not find Asian girls, don’t go to Chinatown,’” she told HuffPost Canada.

Because of their status, migrant workers are often erased from income support conversations from the get-go, she adds, which has led migrant rights groups to call on the government for inclusion.

🚨 Donate & Support Local Sex Workers! 🚨



In partnership with @ButterflyCSW we're launching the #COVID19 Sex Worker Emergency Support fund to assist those in our community most heavily impacted by COVID-19.



Learn more, Donate & Apply at https://t.co/KygKC45xBi pic.twitter.com/LpJ9HrnrZe — Maggie's Toronto SWAP 💋 (@MaggiesToronto) March 23, 2020

Within 48 hours of launching, the fund raised more than $11,000, thanks to donations from more than 150 people and support from notable Torontonians, like author Kai Cheng Thom, and Canadian businesses.

We've raised $11,000 in 48 hours for precarious sex workers! Sex workers are often NOT eligible for government relief & many migrant sex workers fear arrest and deportation. Please keep sharing and donating! https://t.co/gxdXvudpdq @MaggiesToronto @ButterflyCSW pic.twitter.com/elx1DL0xHr — Kai Cheng, Priestess of the Old Religion (@razorfemme) March 25, 2020

I know lots of folks are looking for ways to help during this pandemic but aren’t sure how they can make a difference. Here’s one amazing thing you can do today. https://t.co/Nfz3TOPV4s — Come As You Are Co-op (@ComeAsYouAreCo) March 24, 2020

Every worker who applies to the fund gets a one-time grant of $100, doled out weekly. That means at least 100 local workers have guaranteed aid from the fund. But even with the thousands already secured, a Maggie’s representative says the number of applications from workers still far outweighs what’s available.

Similar sex worker support initiatives have popped up across Canada, with the PACE Society providing financial relief in Vancouver.

We've already distributed over $3000 in financial relief to sex workers in Vancouver. Please help us keep this fund available for those in dire need right now. Share and donate if you can. https://t.co/AgcVBx4ohY



Applications can be found here: https://t.co/WJ0RsVzaPu — PACE Society (@PaceSociety) March 24, 2020

Advocacy organization Stella in Montreal is accepting donated sanitary items on behalf of its service users.

Some have emailed us asking how you can help in the time of COVID-19. We R seeking materials 2 distribute 2 #sexworkers & 2 use in our drop in space. We can reimburse if you can track down any of the following: Bleach; Lysol wipes; Purel; Baby wipes. Thanks! #Montreal — Stella, Montréal (@AmiEsdeStella) March 17, 2020

Sex work is real work, but government relief won’t aid many

Income loss and anxiety about getting by are such common experiences that a cheeky bingo card has been shared among Toronto’s sex worker community.

Ok sexworkers I made a new bingo card for us. Feel free to play or share! Have fun pic.twitter.com/LcoBBsSiih — Charlotte Edwards | Toronto (@MsCharlotteX) March 23, 2020

The bingo card’s boxes are common worries Maggie’s board member Ellie Ade Kur is hearing from Toronto sex workers. She’s also hearing survival concerns from vulnerable sectors, such as those who access shelters and food banks.

Sex work itself is decriminalized in Canada, but the industry is socially stigmatized and often on murky legal grounds. Government aid that requires legal identification or background checks may be invasive or impossible to comply with for survival sex workers, Ade Kur notes, a term the Canadian Public Health Association defines as those who engage in sex work out of “extreme need.”

Under current labour legislation, many types of sex work, such as exotic dancing or stripping, would fall under independent contract work. However, the informal economy many full-service providers (those that provide intercourse as a service) take part in disqualifies them from labour protections like sick days, parental leave, and employee benefits.

Without legal aid venues for workers on the street, Ade Kur says efforts like the emergency fund are a form of “community defence” that recognize the pre-existing labour issues faced by workers, who experts say often face violence because of their criminalized industry. Canadian laws make the logistics of selling sex illegal: for example, one can be charged for paying for sex or being a “third party” who helps workers run their businesses.

COVID-19 safer sex tips for those still working

Along with the fund, the two non-profits released a resource guide for sex workers still on the job during COVID-19.

Resource for sex workers + clients/allies: Some protective guidelines to keep yourself and others safe during the #COVID19 pandemic. Download the full PDF for more info and tips: https://t.co/tKhYVJ9ewt #SexWorkIsWork



Thanks for making this, @ButterflyCSW @MaggiesToronto! pic.twitter.com/9avbMEpyl0 — Third Wave Fund (@3Wave) March 23, 2020

Many of the tips are similar to precautions recommended to frontline workers — hand-washing, avoiding close contact when possible, staying home if one feels ill, visiting an assessment centre if COVID-19 symptoms appear — but the guide doesn’t aim to convince workers to stop necessary intimacy measures completely.

In fact, it prioritizes a harm reduction approach for workers who continue to see clients; sex positions that don’t require facial closeness, sanitizing equipment, and avoiding kissing are some suggestions the guide makes.

“We recognize workers still need to survive,”Ade Kur said regarding sex workers who can’t socially distance, adding that unlike historic misconceptions blaming sex workers for spreading disease, sex workers have long been experts at evaluating their health and safety.

Camming, porn isn’t always accessible

Starting online sex work like camming is a running joke online. And while Ade Kur acknowledges shifting to online sex work is a good option for those looking to continue working virtually, it’s not as easy as some might think.

When civilian women start camming because they think it’s easy money, only to make less than minimum wage per hour, and suddenly realize that online sex work is actually REALLY hard to succeed at these days: pic.twitter.com/hAvzNsBolV — Emily Online (@missemilyonline) March 19, 2020

Some may not have access to electronic devices or aren’t able to tap into the same clientele that they can in-person.

Many of the workers who use Maggie’s and Butterfly’s resources like their drop-in programs aren’t online workers, Ade Kur notes, and survival sex workers can’t pivot to a whole different sector of the industry at the drop of a dime. To assist those who are making the career switch, Maggie’s plans to host a digital seminar to educate workers curious about the digital infrastructure.

Since COVID-19, many contact SWers are now navigating online & cam work. Many have questions.



March 30th,7-8pm (EDT), industry leaders @StephieScarlet @GwenAdora @TheRealVixenVu will be sharing their advice in an online panel!



By Registration only: https://t.co/Che0LGzb99 pic.twitter.com/vu8dA3E42Y — Maggie's Toronto SWAP 💋 (@MaggiesToronto) March 25, 2020

What’s more, the mentality undermines the skills needed to convince people to pay for online sexual services.

“It ignores the time, effort, technique, and resources that go into it,” she said. “I think a lot of people are in for a rude awakening if they think they can snap their fingers and be [successful] like that.”