08/05/2019 11:04 EDT

Shooting At Toronto's District 45 Club Leaves 5 People Injured

There was 'chaos' in the packed nightclub, a police spokesperson said.

  • The Canadian Press
Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS
A police officer lifts police tape near the scene of a shooting in Toronto, on July 23, 2018.

Toronto police say five people were wounded during a shooting inside a nightclub in north Toronto early Monday morning.

They say the shooting happened at the District 45 nightclub at Finch and Keele streets around 2 a.m. 

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says “there was chaos” in the packed nightclub after two men and three women were injured in the shooting.

She says a man is in hospital in life-threatening condition and the other four victims are in non-life threatening condition.

No suspect information was immediately released.

  • The Canadian Press
