Hundreds Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 At Toronto Strip Club

Google Maps The Brass Rail Tavern is seen here on Yonge Street in Toronto in this undated photo on Google Maps. Anyone who visited this venue on Aug. 4, 5, 7 or 8 are advised to self-isolate for 14 days as they may have contracted the novel coronavirus.

TORONTO — Public health officials are warning that as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week. Toronto Public Health says a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus. Authorities say the employee worked on the days of Aug. 4, 5, 7, and 8.