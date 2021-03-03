Aaron Vincent Elkaim/CP Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after several pedestrians were hit with a vehicle on a sidewalk on April 23, 2018. The deliberate attack left 10 people dead and 16 injured.

TORONTO — A man who killed 10 people and injured 16 others by deliberately driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk was found guilty in the attack on Wednesday. Alek Minassian had admitted to planning and carrying out the attack on April 23, 2018, but had argued he should be found not criminally responsible for his actions because he is autistic. The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. Justice Anne Molloy, who refused to name Minassian in her decision and referred to him only as John Doe, said notoriety was his motivation to commit the attack. “Mr. Doe thought about committing these crimes over a considerable period of time and made a considered decision to proceed,” she said in her judgement, which was delivered via video conference and broadcast on YouTube. The key issue at Minassian’s trial, which began last November without a jury, was whether he had the capacity at the time of the attack to make a rational choice.

Molloy said Minassian was fully capable of making a rational choice at the time and deliberately chose to commit mass murder. Robert Forsyth, whose 94-year-old aunt Betty Forsyth died after being hit from behind by Minassian, welcomed Molloy’s decision. “I’m happy with the decision, although it’s hard to use the word happy when you lose a loved one like this,” he said. “It was clear he knew what he was doing.” Elwood Delaney, whose grandmother, Dorothy Sewell, died during Minassian’s rampage, was also glad to hear Molloy’s guilty finding. “I’m relieved that he was found guilty on all charges,” said Delaney, who watched the proceedings from his home in Kamloops, B.C., with his wife and oldest son. “We now can start to close this awful chapter and try to move on to a new norm.”

The Crown had argued that Minassian is a mass killer who knew right from wrong and happens to have autism. But the defence argued that because of autism, Minassian never developed empathy, and that lack of empathy left him incapable of rational choice. Molloy rejected that argument. “It does not matter that he does not have remorse nor empathize with the victims. Lack of empathy for the suffering of victims — even an incapacity to empathize, for whatever reason — does not constitute a defence under Section 16 of the Criminal Code,” she said in her decision.

Alek Minassian is seen here in an undated photo.

The trial heard that Minassian had fantasized about mass killings for years, starting when he was in high school, where he was bullied for years. Minassian told several psychiatric assessors he wanted to shoot up his high school, but was unable to find a gun. At one point he became fixated on an American mass murderer who hated women. He joined an online community of so-called “incels” — males who are involuntarily celibate. Minassian told a detective hours after the attack that he sought retribution against society because he was a lonely virgin who believed women wouldn’t have sex with him. Later he mentioned different motives to different doctors who analyzed him. He told them he had a strong desire to commit a mass killing, he was lonely, worried he’d fail at his upcoming software development job, a belief he’d never have a relationship with a woman, his infatuation with a mass murderer and, what many point to as his biggest motivator, the quest for notoriety.