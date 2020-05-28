TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in Toronto who fell from a 24th floor apartment balcony.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto Police Service officers responded to a domestic complaint at the building late Wednesday afternoon.
The SIU says preliminary evidence suggests police went into an apartment and noticed the 29-year-old woman on the balcony.
In a release, the unit says the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below a short time after police arrived. She was declared dead at the scene.
On Thursday morning, the SIU issued another statement on the incident saying it was aware of speculation surrounding this case.
“The SIU is aware of allegations made by certain family members of the deceased and will be looking to speak to anyone with information about these allegations,” the police watchdog said. “As the investigation is in the early stages, it would be inappropriate for the SIU to make any further comment at this time with respect to what transpired.”
The agency says a post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday afternoon. It is urging anyone with information to contact investigators.
The unit is an agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
The SIU considers whether an officer has committed a crime and whether to lay a criminal charge.
With files from HuffPost Canada
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2020
