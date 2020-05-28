Nakita Krucker via Getty Images A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) vehicle is photographed outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga, Ont., on Aug. 24, 2016. The SIU says it's investigating a woman's death in Toronto on Wednesday.

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in Toronto who fell from a 24th floor apartment balcony.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto Police Service officers responded to a domestic complaint at the building late Wednesday afternoon.

The SIU says preliminary evidence suggests police went into an apartment and noticed the 29-year-old woman on the balcony.

In a release, the unit says the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below a short time after police arrived. She was declared dead at the scene.

On Thursday morning, the SIU issued another statement on the incident saying it was aware of speculation surrounding this case.

“The SIU is aware of allegations made by certain family members of the deceased and will be looking to speak to anyone with information about these allegations,” the police watchdog said. “As the investigation is in the early stages, it would be inappropriate for the SIU to make any further comment at this time with respect to what transpired.”