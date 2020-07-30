French Oil Company Writes Off $9.3 Billion In Alberta Oilsands Assets

Balint Porneczi via Getty Images Signage for French energy company Total is seen here in La Mede, France, in December 2015.

Total now considers oil reserves with high production costs that are to be produced more than 20 years in the future to be "stranded" given its carbon reduction targets and because the resource may not be produced by 2050, the Paris-based company said Wednesday. It will take writedowns worth $7.3 billion related to its 24.6 per cent ownership in the Fort Hills oilsands mine operated by partner Suncor Energy Inc., the company said, and its 50 per cent stake in the Surmont thermal oilsands project operated by partner ConocoPhillips. Total will also write off $2 billion in other oilsands assets, it said, along with $1.07 billion on its liquefied natural gas assets in Australia.

Total said it is leaving CAPP because of a “misalignment” between the organization’s public positions and those expressed in Total’s climate ambition statement announced in May. “It is disappointing that they would write down Canadian assets, and increase their focus in Africa and Brazil and the Middle East,” said CAPP CEO Tim McMillan in an interview. “As a company, over the last few years, they’ve increased investment and focus in those jurisdictions.” He added it’s disappointing Total is bowing out of CAPP but said, “that’s their prerogative.” Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage called Total’s decision “highly-hypocritical.” She said Canada — with the third largest oil reserves in the world — is perfectly positioned to continue to offer investment in a stable and ethical democracy. “At the same time Total is dismissing the leadership of Canadian producers who are doing their part with active strategies that have reduced emissions, they continue to invest in countries such as Myanmar, Nigeria and Russia,” she said in a statement. “This highly-hypocritical decision comes at a time where international energy companies should, in fact, be increasing their investment in Alberta, rather than arbitrarily abandoning a source of a stable, reliable, supply of energy.

As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, starting with the most polluting sources, the tar sands are hemorrhaging investors. Keith Stewart, Greenpeace Canada campaigner