If a shirt your mom owned could pay off your student loans, you’d likely be shocked to find out she completely forgot about it.

But when you’re Tracee Ellis Ross and your mom is music legend Diana Ross, that shirt becomes a hilarious anecdote to share with a supermodel.

On the latest episode of Naomi Campbell’s online series “No Filter With Naomi,” the “Black-ish” star shared a cheeky story involving her famous parent’s blasé attitude towards possessions most people would treat like cherished family heirlooms.

While discussing her former modelling background, current career, and what her parents are like, Ross got big laughs for sharing a priceless moment from her past; years ago, she had stumbled across a piece of her mother’s wardrobe, forgotten in an unexpected place.

“Mom, what is this? Why is this not in a case? This could pay for college,” she remembered shouting at her mother at the time.

The piece of clothing worth a full ride is iconic: A black blouse covered in rhinestones, worn during a Michael Jackson duet in 1981.

Getty Images Michael Jackson and Diana Ross twinned it up on "Diana" a Diana Ross television special, originally broadcast on CBS, March 2, 1981.

“My mom has and had incredible taste,” Ross told Campbell. “But she doesn’t sometimes understand the importance of them, it’s hilarious.”

That sense of style is even more impressive in technicolour, with the “I Will Survive” singer’s shirt making a striking appearance at the eight-minute mark of this video of her TV special, “Diana,” in which she and Jackson perform “Ease on down the road” from the musical, “The Wiz” (they starred together in the film adaptation of the musical).

Eventually, the “Girlfriends” lead borrowed her mom’s blouse and put her own spin on it. In Ross’ case, she strutted her second-hand find at a 2017 awards show.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017.

And while Ross has followed in her famous mom’s footsteps, she’s never copped a look: Tracee is known for pulling off often vivid, perfectly coordinated ensembles that are undeniably TER.

