Marcus Oleniuk via Getty Images Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip performing at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto as part of the band's Man Machine Poem tour.

One of Canada’s most iconic bands has already got a star on Canada’s Walk Of Fame, a cupboard full of Juno awards, an epic Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue ice dance tribute and now … its own radio station on SiriusXM Canada.

Today, the audio service launched The Tragically Hip Radio on channel 757, which will exclusively feature the band.

“It’s an honour to be asked to stand in the same light as some of our heroes,” said the band in a statement. “We are thrilled to be a part of the programming and development of The Tragically Hip Radio on SiriusXM.”=

So if you’re longing for a bit of the late Gord Downie’s voice on your commute or in your ear, tune in and you might hear a bit of “Wheat Kings,” “Bobcaygeon” or “Grace, Too.”

