You’ll want to have tissues close by for this: Pantene just won the holiday ad game with a loving representation of what trans joy can look like.

The haircare brand partnered with GLAAD for a commercial that shows four trans individuals preparing to see their families for the holidays, as the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles sings, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

The campaign is the latest in Pantene’s outreach to transgender communities. They partnered with the Dresscode Project in November to support the initiative’s goal to make trans customers feel comfortable in hair salons.

Watch the video above to see what makes the ad so special and how Pantene is giving back to LGBTQ families.

