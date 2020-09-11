Transat To Lay Off Thousands By 2021 If There’s No Help For Airlines

Cole Burston via Getty Images An Air Transat aircraft sits on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport on April 8, 2020. Nearly two-thirds of Transat's 5,100 workers in Canada have been temporarily laid off this year, the company's CEO says.

MONTREAL — Transat AT Inc. expects to permanently lay off at least 2,000 Canadian employees after revenues fell 99 per cent last quarter, when the travel company operated flights for just one week.

The layoffs would reduce Transat’s workforce by about 40 per cent and likely come after the end of the federal wage subsidy — scheduled to expire Dec. 19 — “if the situation does not improve rapidly,” CEO Jean-Marc Eustache said on a conference call.

Nearly two-thirds of Transat’s 5,100 workers in Canada already have been temporarily laid off, he said.

The announcement Thursday came alongside dire financial results, as the company saw net losses surge to $45.1 million in its third quarter from a loss of $1.5 million in the same period a year earlier. The recent losses are more than 50 per cent below analyst expectations.

The Montreal-based tour operator grounded its planes between April 1 and July 22, leaving only nine days for flights to occur at the tail end of the quarter, unprecedented in Air Transat’s 34-year history.

‘We are frustrated’

“The situation is especially difficult in Canada. Restrictions at the border are particularly stringent, with the closure to foreigners and mandatory quarantine for Canadians coming back from any other country at least until Sept. 30,” Eustache said, echoing comments made by other airline CEOs.

“We are frustrated.”

The $720-million Transat acquisition proposed by Air Canada also looks increasingly uncertain, the company suggested.

Airlines across the globe have reduced capacity, leaving a transformed market that could impact regulatory approvals, “especially regarding the appropriate package of remedies aimed at obtaining those approvals,” the company said in its release.

Discussions around new financing for Transat are at “an advanced stage,” Eustache said. But borrowing options remain an issue as Air Canada may have veto power over further loans or credit under the terms of their agreement, he said.

“Although the agreement provides that Air Canada’s consent may not be unreasonably withheld, there is no certainty that Air Canada will consent to the obtaining of additional sources of financing by the corporation,” the company said.

