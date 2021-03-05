Whether you’ve already established a workout routine or are looking to get more active, having the right gear up is one way to stay motivated in achieving your fitness goals, especially when it’s still chilly out.

While a low-impact virtual fitness class streamed to your living room calls for comfort and ease of movement, an outdoor run will require some serious performance gear that’s designed to keep you warm, safe and comfortable as you tackle slippery terrain and fluctuating temperatures in the early-spring months.

No matter how you stay fit, you’ll find functional and stylish options ― many of them made in Canada ― in our top 12 picks below. Prices are in Canadian dollars.

New Balance Heat Grid Hoodie $95

This soft layer is great for extra warmth during outdoor winter and spring workouts. It’s designed for running, but the longer-length will work for any cold-weather activity. Mitts and cuffs on the long fitted sleeves help keep your hands toasty, while the hood blocks the wind and cold. Moisture wicking HEAT technology keeps you dry, even as you work up a sweat. Buy it here.

Luminora Basic High Rise Legging $79

These vibrant leopard-print leggings are a guaranteed mood booster for your winter and spring workouts. Not only are do they flatter your figure with lightweight three-way stretch, their anti-microbial, moisture-wicking fabric will keep you dry while keeping germs at bay. Buy it here.

Tenson Zenda Ski Pant $384

Still cold enough to ski in your area? The key to enduring the slopes is a quality snow or ski pant. This one has a flattering fit and breathable, waterproof design. The soft inner, polyester fabric offers stretch and the outer fabric — polyester with elastane — is durable. Zip-in leg endings and an adjustable waist ensure no snow gets in, so you can focus on your sport and stay out longer in comfort. Buy it here.

Hylete Terras Fleece-Lined Tights $126

Lined to keep you extra warm, these tights allows a full range of movement. Stretchy and soft, it’s just as good for winter and spring runs, as well as outdoor activities. Of if it’s chilly, double down on the cozy factor by adding it as a base layer under ski or snow pants. Buy it here.

Women’s Burton Touch N Go Liner $40

DRYRIDE fleece fabric is soft against your skin, as it keeps your hands warm and dry. Perfect for texting, swiping or switching to the next track, these glove liners can be worn on their own or layered under thicker gloves or mitts, to maximize time spent outdoors. Buy them here.

Ultracor Walk of Fame Legging $208

This laser-cut legging from Ultracor is made with high stretch, breathable compression fabric and it functions well for a variety of indoor workouts, from cycling to boxing to pilates. Wear it with the coordinating Walk of Fame Terrain Bra, which features a modest scoop neck and a chic cutout back). Buy it here.

Hunter Original Puffer Fanny Pack $45

A practical pouch like this Original Puffer Fanny Pack from Hunter will keep all your essentials snug and safe. Designed for winter use, it has a water-resistant lining and exterior. The grip on the zip pull tab make it a cinch to open even if you’re wearing gloves. Buy it here.

Good Goddess Toque Neon $25

While the sun is slowly sticking around more, the days can still be short and dark. Vivid, bright colours can help ensure safety exercising outdoors in winter and spring. This on-trend neon toque from BIPOC-owned Canadian brand Good Goddess will help make you more visible. Buy it here.

New Balance Fresh Foam 880v10 GTX $185

Icy sidewalks and melting snow paths need not be a deterrent to running thanks to these functional weather-proof shoes. GORE-TEX Invisible Fit technology and waterproof fabric protect against rain and snow while still ensuring your feet can breathe. The rugged sole grips slippery terrain. Buy them here.

Garage ACTIVATE Twist-Back Bra-Tank $20

Montreal brand Garage is stepping up their workout-wear game with new activewear pieces. Their Twist-Back Bra-Tank comes in fun shades: Radioactive green, violet tulip or classic black. It stays put perfectly for strength training. This cute and comfy sports bra top looks great with the brand’s ACTIVATE Booty Shorts ― a cheeky piece with bonus side pockets to stash your phone post-workout. Buy it here.

Alo High-Waist Moto Legging $103

The picture of effortless chic, these high-waist leggings offer comfort and a full range of movement on the mat, thanks to four-way stretch and a 5-inch waistband. Team them with Alo’s Lavish Bra, a functionally stylish brand favourite, that comes in a fashion-forward combo of glossy performance jersey and sheer mesh. Buy it here.

Young Muse Varsity Sweatpants $76

Made in Toronto, these unisex cream cotton sweatpants are as versatile as they are stylish. With a higher waist and perfectly cuffed ankles, they’re cozy for low-impact exercise at home or taking your workout to city playgrounds. Pair them with the brand’s varsity sporty top for a look you’re going to want to wear year round. For a layer of extra winter warmth outdoors, they go well with Young Muse’s varsity crewneck. Buy them here.