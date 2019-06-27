Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press via CP A North Atlantic right whales breaches the surface of Cape Cod bay near Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018.

HALIFAX — Transport Canada has implemented a speed restriction for vessels in the western part of the Gulf of St. Lawrence following yet another death of the endangered North Atlantic right whale on Wednesday. Fisheries and Oceans Canada confirmed a right whale was found dead on the shores of Anticosti Island near the Gulf of St. Lawrence, bringing the number of recent deaths up to five. Scientists are on scene collecting samples for analysis, and working with various partners to assess necropsy options, said a news release from the fisheries department. “The government of Canada takes this matter very seriously and we understand the significance of this issue,” it said. Watch: Fisheries and Oceans Canada investigated a string of right whale deaths in 2017. Story continues below.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement that effective immediately, vessels of 20 metres or more in length travelling in the two designated shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence are restricted to 10 knots He added the speed restriction is an interim measure. However, the government will issue a fine of up to $25,000 to those who fail to follow the speed limit, Garneau said. A necropsy conducted on Punctuation, the North Atlantic right whale found on June 25th in Petit Etang, Nova Scotia, showed her death was due to sharp trauma, consistent with vessel strikes. Researchers had been studying Punctuation for nearly four decades. She had given birth to at least eight calves.

If the recent trends presented here are not sufficient to instigate meaningful change within North Atlantic right whale habitat, their extinction is almost certain. Study published in Diseases of Aquatic Animals

A study published in the journal Diseases of Aquatic Animals on June 20 looked at the causes of 70 whale deaths between 2003 and 2018. It found that 22 deaths were because of entanglement, and 16 from vessel strikes. The paper also found that none of the deaths were from natural causes but rather from human activities. Some of the deaths caused by human activities inflict painful acute deaths, while others are much more protracted, causing a profound amount of suffering for each affected whale. “If the recent trends presented here are not sufficient to instigate meaningful change within North Atlantic right whale habitat, their extinction is almost certain,” the study said. “If mitigation efforts such as more effective gear modifications, extended fishery closures, and expanded vessel speed restrictions are not implemented imminently, human activities will cause an inhumane and certain extinction of this species in the all-too near future.”

The fisheries department confirmed earlier this month the cause of death for one of the first two whales found was not linked to a ship strike or entanglement. The department reported on Tuesday that another dead whale had been spotted near New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula, and a fourth had been found west of Quebec’s Iles-de-la-Madeleine — a chain of islands northeast of P.E.I. Garneau said the government takes the protection, conservation, and recovery of endangered species very seriously.

Effective immediately to help keep #RightWhales safe, we are implementing an interim speed restriction of 10 knots, for vessels 20M or more travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence, in the 2 designated lanes north & south of Anticosti Island https://t.co/zbs5hyWmEC — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) June 27, 2019