TORONTO ― A hacker gained access to financial data on tens of thousands of Canadians this past summer through a database run by a major credit rating agency.

The compromised data belonged to TransUnion, one of a handful of rating agencies operating in Canada that prepare credit reports on consumers, and give certain businesses access to their reports online. It was accessed using the access code of a TransUnion customer business.

“The unauthorized access was not the result of a breach or failure of TransUnion’s systems or our customer’s systems,” a TransUnion spokesperson said in a statement emailed to HuffPost Canada.

“The protection of consumer information is our top priority, and we proactively notified approximately 37,000 Canadians whose information may have been accessed, as well as the Privacy Commissioners,” the spokesperson stated.

