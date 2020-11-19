VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he will lobby Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tell Canadians that travel within the country at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic should only be for essential purposes.

He said he is not asking for federal travel restrictions, but he wants Trudeau to stress the importance of staying home while COVID-19 cases surge in much of Canada.

“It’s a question of leadership,” Horgan told a news conference Wednesday.

“I’m encouraging the prime minister to take this opportunity to work with all of us, and I’m confident that he will say broadly to all Canadians, ‘Stay where you live, reduce your social interactions, do only those things that are essential to you and your family and your business and your employment.’ ”

How travel affects COVID-19

The connection between travel and the spread of COVID-19 needs to be addressed nationally by Trudeau, said Horgan. He said he intends to bring up his proposal at this week’s regular meeting of the prime minister and premiers.

“We need a pan-Canadian approach to travel,” Horgan said. “That is, the people of Quebec and Ontario and Manitoba need to know that they should stay in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba until we get to a place where we can start distributing a vaccine across the country.”

B.C. has been posting record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks despite travel restrictions imposed by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to much of Metro Vancouver almost two weeks ago.

Horgan, who has been facing calls to restrict travel to Vancouver Island, suggested Henry was poised to impose further restrictions later this week.

“When it comes to travel, non-essential travel is prohibited in B.C. and will remain that way for the next two weeks at least,” he said.