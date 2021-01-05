Chris Bolin / Reuters Transport Minister Marc Garneau speaks to the media in Calgary, Alta., Jan. 24, 2017. The travel industry is hitting back at Garneau's announcement of a mandatory COVID test for Canadians returning from abroad.

CALGARY ― The travel industry in Canada has been thrown into a “tailspin” by new federal rules requiring a COVID-19 test before Canadians are allowed back into the country from most international travel, says the Association of Canadian Independent Travel Advisors. The timing of Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s announcement of the new protocol last Thursday ― New Year’s Eve ― could not have been worse because many agents had closed their offices for the holiday long weekend, the group said in a statement. “The releasing of this new protocol in the afternoon of New Year’s Eve put most of our industry into a tailspin,″ ACITA said. “With no warning in place, people who had chosen to travel over the New Year were not given the opportunity to cancel or change their trips.” Watch: Negative COVID test needed to enter Canada. Story continues below.

ACITA is a new association started by independent travel agents last spring in part to lobby for government assistance for the industry due to challenges caused by the pandemic. It says the testing move “seems to be having the opposite effect” from helping the industry recover. The change in Ottawa’s policy left travel agents like Calgary’s Janez Law scrambling to get in touch with clients who are on trips or planning to take trips. “People don’t like it very much but what can you do, you have no choice if you want to come home, right?″ she said, adding it’s difficult to provide advice to her clients because of the lack of detail in Ottawa’s plan.