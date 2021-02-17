Screenshot A screenshot of Travis Patron in the "Beware The Parasitic Tribe" video.

REGINA — RCMP in Saskatchewan have charged the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party with wilfully promoting hate against Jewish people.

Police say officers began investigating Travis Patron after a report in June 2019 from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network about an alleged anti-Semitic video posted on YouTube.

Police say the video, called “Beware the Parasitic Tribe,” featured the party leader from Redvers, Sask., in the province’s southeast.

A video under the same name posted on the party website contains a rant about Jews being “inside manipulators” who control the banks and media and need to be removed from the country.

The website says its mandate is to keep a “European-descended demographic majority” in Canada. It is registered as a political party by Elections Canada.

Ran in 2019 election

In the 2019 federal election, Patron appeared on the ballot for the party in the rural Saskatchewan riding of Souris-Moose Mountain and earned less than one per cent of the vote.

RCMP say their investigation into Patron was forwarded to the province’s attorney general, as is required, who directed the charge.

Police say the 29-year-old was arrested Monday. He appeared by phone in Regina provincial court on Wednesday while in RCMP custody in Carlyle, Sask.