Ontario Church Facing Charges After Holding Service For Hundreds

Trinity Bible Chapel/Facebook The exterior of Waterloo, Ont.-area church Trinity Bible Chapel is seen here.

Police in Waterloo Region say a church allegedly held an in-person service yesterday despite a court order compelling it to comply with provincial pandemic rules.

Investigators say they are working with public health officials to ensure “appropriate action” is taken regarding the Trinity Bible Chapel in Woolwich, Ont.

They say the church already faces “numerous” charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

During a press conference on Monday, Waterloo’s chief of police Bryan Larkin said there was anywhere from 300 to 600 people of all ages at the church on Sunday.

He also noted this was the fourth series of charges related to Trinity Bible Chapel.

Ontario legislator Randy Hillier, an independent MPP and vocal critic of the province’s lockdown measures, tweeted a photo yesterday that appeared to be from the service.

He also posted a photo that appeared to be of the outside of the church.