Trudeau Unveils Immediate Ban On 1,500 ‘Military-Style’ Assault Weapons

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves after taking part in a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 30, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is banning a range of assault-style guns, with an order that takes effect immediately.

The cabinet order he described in a Friday-morning announcement doesn’t forbid owning any of 1,500 “military-style” weapons and their variants but it does forbid them to be used and halts the trade in them.

“Today we are closing the market for military grade assault weapons in Canada,” Trudeau said.

He said the order has a two-year amnesty period for current owners, and there will be a compensation program that will require a bill passed in Parliament.

Watch: ‘Our better tomorrow will come,’ Trudeau says after N.S. mass shooting