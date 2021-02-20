Trudeau And Biden To Hold First Meeting Virtually On Tuesday

The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with then- U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 9, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold his first meeting with newly minted U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Trudeau’s office issued a statement saying the two leaders will hold their first bilateral meeting virtually, but provided few other details.

A statement from the White House says members of the two cabinets will also convene on Feb. 23.

It will be the first official meeting between the two countries since Biden took office on Jan. 20.